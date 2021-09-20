Subscriber login Close [x]
Virgin Wines enters partnership with Moonpig

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  20 September, 2021

Virgin Wines has entered a partnership with Moonpig, the greeting card and gifting website, to offer 32 products, including exclusive wines direct to consumers.

The Virgin Wines partnership is the first of its kind with a ‘shop in a shop’ launch at Moonpig. A specific Virgin Wines area on the website will mean that customers can browse the range which includes entry level price point wines, going all the way to luxury gift sets and cases.

The first list of exclusive products include a Fincas del Sur Malbec in Wooden Gift Box, an Italian Superstar Wines Gift Set (6 bottles), a Château Dame de Montrose Saint-Estèphe in a leatherette gift box packaged with accessories, along with a French Red Duo, an Aussie Wine Duo, a Bordeaux & Rhone Red Wine Trio, and a French Wine Trio packaged in wooden boxes.

Jay Wright, CEO at Virgin Wines said: “We’ve long admired Moonpig and are delighted to be working with them on this exciting and innovative partnership. Both businesses are committed to delighting customers with outstanding quality and value and we are sure this beautifully packaged range will prove to be extremely popular. We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with the whole Moonpig team.”

David Rimmer, commercial director at Moonpig, said: “We partnered with Virgin Wines, a well known authority in wines, to help us curate a range we know will satisfy all of our customers. The range consists only of the best reviewed customer favourites and wine connoisseur recommendations, so our customers can trust that any wine they buy with us will be the best quality and deliver with a bang.”

Virgin Wine recently announced that it anticipates revenue and profitability for FY21 to be ahead of its previous expectations.



