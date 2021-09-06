50 Best Indies reveal begins

By Harpers Editorial team

The big reveal of Harpers UK’s 50 Best Indies 2021 has begun, with the first tranche – 50 to 41 – available to stream on our website from 11am today (Monday 6 September).

This will be followed by the release of a following 10 each morning this week at 11am until Friday, when our 50 Best Indies Top 10 will join Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole for the final countdown live on Zoom.

To discover who has made the cut this year, either check on hapers.co.uk or go direct to Harpers YouTube channel here.

To register for the live Zoom Top 10 on Friday 10 September at 11am follow the link here.







