Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

M&S buyer Yves Fourcade passes away

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  02 September, 2021

Yves Fourcade, senior wine buyer at M&S, has passed away after 35 years at the heart of the supermarket’s buying team.

A respected and much liked figure in the wine world, Yves was responsible for shaping and evolving the quality range for which M&S has become known.

He was instrumental in driving forward M&S’s goal to become one of the world’s most sustainable retailers, partnering with Kingsland Drinks to help move that agenda along, and also worked closely with winemakers on many joint projects, such as the Craft 3 label wines.

In a statement today, the retailer said: “It is with deep regret we announce the sad passing of our much loved colleague, Yves Fourcade.

“Yves is a highly respected and admired figure in the UK and French Wine Trade with exceptionally strong relationships across the supply base and a much loved member of the wine team.”

Stuart Machin, managing director M&S Food, added: “We are truly lucky that such a specialist in his field chose to spend the majority of his career here with us. Yves leaves a lasting legacy in the M&S Food Group and he will be greatly missed by us all”.

Details of Yves funeral arrangements will be shared in due course and any queries can be directed to Hazel.macrae@marks-and-spencer.com at M&S.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: Events Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95