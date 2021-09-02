M&S buyer Yves Fourcade passes away

By Andrew Catchpole

Yves Fourcade, senior wine buyer at M&S, has passed away after 35 years at the heart of the supermarket’s buying team.

A respected and much liked figure in the wine world, Yves was responsible for shaping and evolving the quality range for which M&S has become known.

He was instrumental in driving forward M&S’s goal to become one of the world’s most sustainable retailers, partnering with Kingsland Drinks to help move that agenda along, and also worked closely with winemakers on many joint projects, such as the Craft 3 label wines.

In a statement today, the retailer said: “It is with deep regret we announce the sad passing of our much loved colleague, Yves Fourcade.

“Yves is a highly respected and admired figure in the UK and French Wine Trade with exceptionally strong relationships across the supply base and a much loved member of the wine team.”

Stuart Machin, managing director M&S Food, added: “We are truly lucky that such a specialist in his field chose to spend the majority of his career here with us. Yves leaves a lasting legacy in the M&S Food Group and he will be greatly missed by us all”.

Details of Yves funeral arrangements will be shared in due course and any queries can be directed to Hazel.macrae@marks-and-spencer.com at M&S.







