Entire M&S own-label wine portfolio to be vegan by 2022

By Lisa Riley

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced plans for all of its own-label wines to be 100% vegan by 2022 - a UK first for a multiple retailer.

The retailer said the move formed part of its overall aim to make M&S products more relevant to more customers and to take action to reflect their changing dietary demands.

Currently 70% of the M&S wine range is suitable for vegans.

“Obviously, such a large-scale commitment isn’t without its challenges – however we have been working on alternatives with winemakers for several years and have already seen radical changes in more traditional areas such as France and Spain,” said Sue Daniels, M&S Winemaker,

M&S would be supporting the rest of its partner wineries every step of the way towards this goal, she added.

An early pioneer of the vegan movement, M&S first labelled wines as ‘suitable for vegetarians’ back in 1998, with ‘suitable for vegans’ following in 2005. All bottles are now clearly marked on the back label.

Animal-based ingredients are commonly used in wine production across the globe with the most common including egg whites, milk protein and animal gelatine. Substituting these for plant-based alternatives such as pea protein, or modifying vine management and winemaking techniques means the wines are 100% suitable for those following a vegan-based diet.

The commitment supports M&S’ focus on plant-based eating, having earlier this year launched its vegan-friendly range Plant Kitchen comprising over 60 products from vegan firsts.



