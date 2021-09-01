Subscriber login Close [x]
Encirc expands filling capability by 40%

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 September, 2021

UK glass manufacturer Encirc is set to expand its filling capacity by 40%, increasing its wine filling capacity by 75 million litres over the next year, to meet growing demand.

The expansion follows Encirc having recorded its most successful year to date in 2020, with its filling lines being at “almost full capacity” and more than 400 million bottles of wine and carbonates filled and sent to UK and European retailers during the year.

The plans include the introduction of a new filling line at Encirc’s Cheshire site “among other new projects”, said the business.

“This will be one of the most significant increases in UK filling capacity in the industry for many years,” said MD Adrian Curry.

“Our model is the most sustainable way to fill wine in the UK and I am pleased to say that, with this significant investment, it is a model that is here to stay.

“Over the past three years, significant funding has gone into all operations across our three sites, with more than €275m of investment coming from our Spain-based owners, Vidrala. This recent investment comes as part of Vidrala’s long-term strategy to invest in the UK market. Because of this, we are extremely well placed to continue our incredible growth in filling and further enhance our unrivalled, sustainable, 360 offering,” he said.

Based out of three sites in Cheshire, England, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, and Corsico near Milan, Encirc offers its customers a complete beverage supply chain solution for glass products.

In February this year, Encirc has create what it claimed to be the world’s most sustainable glass bottle

 

 

