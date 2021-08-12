Subscriber login Close [x]
The Langham appoints new Artesian bar manager

By Lisa Riley
Published:  12 August, 2021

The Langham, London has appointed Lorenza Pezzetta as bar manager of its ‘World’s 50 Best’ Artesian bar.

In her new role, Pezzetta will be responsible for the effective running and organisation of Artesian, creating menus worthy of a position in the World’s 50 Best and for building a “truly world-class” team to ensure the luxury standards of the 5* hotel are met.

Moreover, she will also act as a brand ambassador for The Langham, London.

Pezzetta joins Artesian from The Birley Group, where she worked at George Club for three years from 2015 before moving to Annabel’s in 2018, where she spent over two years as guest relations and duty manager, where her role predominantly focused on interacting with members and VIP guests to ensure their experience was of the highest standards.

Prior to this, she worked at Cipriani Downton Ibiza, The Berkeley and The Connaught Bar, where she spent five years and was promoted from supervisor to assistant manager.

“Artesian is the perfect place for me to home in on my experience and bring the knowledge I have acquired whilst working at London’s most prestigious private members clubs and five star establishments,” said Pezzetta. 

“It’s quite easy to see why the bar is beloved by all, it’s a privilege to be a part of such an incredible team, to be part of Artesian’s next chapter and most importantly to welcome guests back in.”   

The Langham’s bars and restaurants include the award-winning Palm Court, Artesian Bar, Landau restaurant and The Wigmore, all overseen by culinary icon Michel Roux Jr. 

Included in the World’s 50 Best, Artesian is renowned for producing creative, forward thinking drinks of the highest quality.



