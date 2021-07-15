Welsh industry fears staffing issues and tourism confusion

By Lisa Riley

UK Hospitality (UKH) Cymru has said it fears holidaymakers will be confused by Covid regulations in Wales and has heightened staffing concerns as it welcomed plans by the Welsh government to further relax restrictions.

The concern follows yesterday’s confirmation by the First Minister that the country will move to alert Level One from 17 July, meaning up to six people can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation, and organised indoor events can take place for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing.

The country is then set to move to alert Level 0 from 7 August, from which date there will also be no legal limits on the number of people who can meet others indoors, including in private homes.

In addition, all premises will be able to open and most, but not all, restrictions will be removed.

Moreover, masks will not be needed to be worn in hospitality settings but will continue to be required in most indoor public places and on public transport.

With Welsh government having chosen a “more cautious route” than Westminster from 19 July, UKH Cymru said businesses were “deeply concerned” that holidaymakers in the high season – which begins 17 July – may be unaware of national differences, potentially leading to confusion and difficulties for customers and staff alike.

“We already have a severe staffing shortage, so our employees are very hard pressed while trying to cope with additional labour for servicing the remaining table service and other restrictions, not to mention additional demands due to self-isolations,” said David Chapman, UKH’s executive director in Wales.

“Many of our staff are young and so ineligible for the double jab exemption from ten-day self-isolation announced by the first minister. The news that Test and Trace and resulting self-isolation will continue for a while will put intense pressure on our employees and our businesses, and will almost certainly mean a continued risk to jobs and commercial viability.”

Yesterday, the Scottish licensed trade welcomed Tuesday’s announcement of further loosening of Covid restrictions in Scotland, but warned that the expected date of 19 July for all of Scotland to move into Level 0, with a more substantial winding down from 9 August, still presented “challenges and concerns”.