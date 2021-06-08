Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Investment in hospitality sector slumps 14%

By Lisa Riley
Published:  08 June, 2021

Business investment in the hospitality sector slumped 13.7% last year, trailing UK industry as a whole, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

Business investment in hotels and restaurants fell £621m in 2020, dropping from £4.6bn in 2019 to £3.9bn.

This means the hospitality sector slightly underperformed UK industry as a whole in 2020, after all sectors recorded a 10.2% fall last year compared with 2019.

Moreover, the hospitality sector also recorded a big slump in the final quarter of the year, with total business investment in Q4 2020 only reaching £898m — a 22.2% year on year (£256m) drop.

The latter figure clearly demonstrates the challenge still facing an industry that continues to be one of the worst affected by the pandemic.

“It was a particularly difficult year for the hospitality sector and no surprise that its business investment figures trailed UK industry as a whole,” said Mark Tighe, CEO of business tax relief consultancy Catax

“However, consumers have a huge nest egg of accidental savings that will make itself felt as Covid restrictions fall away this summer. Hospitality is one of the key sectors primed to benefit strongly from an opening of the floodgates and we expect to see a dramatic improvement in the level of business investment this year,” he said.

UK GDP shrank considerably last year due to the consequences of the Covid crisis, declining 9.8% compared with 2019 — the worst annual performance on record (ONS).

At the beginning of the year, UK Hospitality said GDP figures for November (just released then) highlighted the impact of hospitality on the UK’s economy and made the case for the sector to be “at the heart of reopening plans”. 

 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

...

Salcombe Distilling Co: Marketing & Sales Support Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95