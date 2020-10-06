Subscriber login Close [x]
UKH calls for rethink of 10pm curfew

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 October, 2020

Ahead of a possible vote in Parliament tomorrow, UK Hospitality (UKH) has urged MPs to rethink the 10pm curfew which is crippling hospitality businesses.

Giving evidence to the House of Commons Treasury Committee today, CEO Kate Nicholls highlighted the damaging effect the restriction has had on the sector.

Speaking after the session, Nicholls said: “The introduction of the curfew has had a severe and devastating impact.

“Businesses are feeling the cumulative impact of all the restrictions placed on them, but they have really suffered since the introduction of the curfew. The curfew has wiped away revenue from businesses that were only just clinging on. For many, it has tipped them into financial unviability."

She also highlighted how England and Scotland have no staggered ending like seen in Ireland and Wales. 

“Other European countries have a later curfew point, with last orders at 11 and closure at 12, which eases the pressure,” she said. 

“The Regulatory impact on businesses needs to be considered, particularly when so low a number of outbreaks are linked to hospitality. We urge the government to rethink the curfew so that it can deliver the public health objective without damaging businesses and risking further job losses.” 

Moreover, Nicholls repeated calls for a comprehensive package of support to safeguard hospitality businesses and jobs.

“We also need an immediate and comprehensive package of support to keep businesses alive and prevent redundancies on a large scale,” she said.

 


 

