Scotland urged to drop social distancing measures

By Jo Gilbert

The Scottish licensed trade has welcomed yesterday’s announcement for the further loosening of Covid restrictions, but warns that the expected date of 19 July for all of Scotland to move into Level 0 with a more substantial winding down from 9 August still presents challenges and concerns.

Paul Waterson, media spokesman for the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA), said clarity from the Scottish government will give the licensed hospitality sector time to plan and prepare for a more normal trading environment.

“However, there are still challenges and we remain concerned that being unable to open without restrictions means that businesses cannot trade at full capacity – it is absolutely crucial that the one-metre social distancing rule is dropped as soon as possible to allow premises to increase customer capacity.

“Currently, we can only operate at around 30% of our capacity, but with increased staff costs to provide table service and fewer tables because of social distancing rules, most business continue to operate at a loss, racking up further debt every time they open the doors,” he said.

First Minister Nicole Sturgeon announced yesterday that Scotland is to move to Level 0 of Covid restrictions on 19 July, but mandatory use of face coverings is to remain in place for “some time”, as will a newly reduced distancing rule for hospitality from two to one metre.

Leon Thompson, CEO of UK Hospitality Scotland, added that hospitality “continues to trade in a very difficult environment, which will not improve until all major restrictions are removed”.

“Businesses burdened with expensive short-term debt will continue to struggle, unable to break even while ongoing and seemingly endless restrictions continue. Again, there’s nothing on financial support for Scotland’s hospitality businesses, which are now set to fall further behind businesses in England. A new package of support can make the difference between survival and closure for some businesses,” he said.

Pointing out that Scotland’s pubs and bars have already invested millions to provide a safe environment, Waterson added: “We need to be able to open without restrictions as soon as we can.

"For those still unable to open because of their size or the entertainment they provide, such as late-night premises and nightclubs, the situation is even more serious. So we continue to call for further financial aid to ensure the survival of the licensed hospitality industry as it plays its part in rebuilding the economy."
















