Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Scottish hospitality sector relieved as passport scheme not extended

By James Lawrence
Published:  24 November, 2021

Yesterday's announcement by the Scottish government that the Covid-19 passport scheme will not be expanded to encompass the wider licensed hospitality industry has been met with relief and jubilation.

In a further reprieve to struggling businesses, Nicola Sturgeon's administration announced that customers will be allowed to present a negative test, rather than proof of two vaccines, to enter venues that fall under the Covid-19 regulations. This change will come into force on 6 December.

The news was welcomed by Colin Wilkinson, MD of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association.

“Indications were that a widening of the vaccine certification scheme to pubs, bars, restaurants would be brought in, forcing many premises into closure,” he said.

“A recent joint industry survey found that, for those businesses currently enforcing the policy, 95% have been negatively impacted and 87% had seen trade reduced by over 20%, with some reporting falls in trade of as much as 60% since the introduction of the Covid passport scheme,” he added.

The announcement was also met with enthusiastic approval by UKHospitality Scotland. Its executive director Leon Thompson commented: “The First Minister’s announcement that Covid vaccine passports will not be extended comes as welcome relief to hospitality businesses.”

She added: “The Scottish Government has listened and responded to the overwhelming evidence presented, which clearly demonstrates the damaging impact any extension of the scheme would have on our fragile sector. This is very good news and provides some respite for businesses working hard to maximise trade across the festive period.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Winemaker UK (Packaging)

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95