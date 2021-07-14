Georgian UK wine exports soar 60%

By Lisa Riley

Exports of Georgian wine to the UK soared 60% in volume in the last year, albeit from a small base.

Bottles exported to the UK grew from 177,149 by the end of June 2020 to 283,830 by the end of June 2021, according to new date released by The National Wine Agency of Georgia.

With the UK a "new but rapidly growing” market for Georgian wine, the Agency has invested in a generic UK marketing program, led by Sarah Abbott MW’s Swirl Wine Group since 2017.

The 2021 campaign includes virtual tastings held through the year, a trade tasting, a media and sampling office, a virtual press trip, the Indie Alliance Fund, and content marketing on GeorgianWine.UK and social media channels.

In addition, two new online resources have gone live this week aimed at easing the access to information on Georgian wineries and wines.

“We are delighted to see sales of Georgian wine continue to go from strength to strength here in the UK,” said Abbott.

“We are working hard to take the sector to the next level with all these new initiatives. The quality of the wines being produced in Georgia is rising all the time, and it is a hugely exciting and dynamic sector. We hope that by providing the tools for the importers to access all the great wines coming out of the country, more producers will find representation here.”

An online launch and presentation of these new resources, as well as tips on sourcing and promoting Georgian wine, will be held 21 July.

Last month, qvevri became the first non-agricultural product to be added to the Georgian State Registry of Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), establishing the country as the place of origin of qvevri, as well as codifying their shapes, capacities, raw materials and production methods.

Back in November, Harpers reported that Georgian wine exports to the UK had continued to rise since the beginning of the year, trebling in volume and exceeding £754,000 in value.







