Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Amathus Drinks adds Georgian winery Dugladze

Published:  04 August, 2020

Amathus Drinks has added Georgian winery Dugladze to its portfolio, marking is first listing from the country as it continues to diversify and expand its portfolio.  

The Dugladze family makes wines both in the traditional qvevri amphora style alongside more conventional European-styled reds and whites. 

Amathus has initially ranged two orange wines fermented and aged in the traditional qvevri, plus a red Saperavi, with rrp ranging from £12.50 - £21. 

As the exclusive UK importer, Amathus is selling the wines online and through its own shops as well as distributing to the on-trade and other retailers.

As the trend for orange wine “continues to gather momentum and awareness of Georgian wines increases”, Amathus was keen to find a winery from Georgia to represent in the UK, said Jeremy Lithgow MW, Amathus head of wine. 

“We’ve done a lot of work over the last couple of years adding largely classic wine styles and regions, and now we’re looking to build on this by adding some more leftfield yet no less relevant selections,” he added.  

“Dugladze manage to combine the ancient qvevri techniques and traditional varieties such as Kisi with really considered winemaking resulting in delicious, strikingly presented and – most importantly – great value wines.”

Having produced wines and spirits since 1904, Dugladze has one of the most advanced wineries in Georgia with vineyards in key locations, according to Amathus. 

Georgian wine exports to the UK surged, albeit from a small platform, in the first quarter of this year.  

In the first three moths of 2020, Georgian wine exports to the UK jumped 317% in volume terms to 42,924 bottles, up from from 10,292 bottles in the same period last year, according to data from the National Wine Agency.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Off Trade Sales Director

...

Australian Vintage: Category Manager UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95