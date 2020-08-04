Amathus Drinks adds Georgian winery Dugladze

Amathus Drinks has added Georgian winery Dugladze to its portfolio, marking is first listing from the country as it continues to diversify and expand its portfolio.

The Dugladze family makes wines both in the traditional qvevri amphora style alongside more conventional European-styled reds and whites.

Amathus has initially ranged two orange wines fermented and aged in the traditional qvevri, plus a red Saperavi, with rrp ranging from £12.50 - £21.

As the exclusive UK importer, Amathus is selling the wines online and through its own shops as well as distributing to the on-trade and other retailers.

As the trend for orange wine “continues to gather momentum and awareness of Georgian wines increases”, Amathus was keen to find a winery from Georgia to represent in the UK, said Jeremy Lithgow MW, Amathus head of wine.

“We’ve done a lot of work over the last couple of years adding largely classic wine styles and regions, and now we’re looking to build on this by adding some more leftfield yet no less relevant selections,” he added.

“Dugladze manage to combine the ancient qvevri techniques and traditional varieties such as Kisi with really considered winemaking resulting in delicious, strikingly presented and – most importantly – great value wines.”

Having produced wines and spirits since 1904, Dugladze has one of the most advanced wineries in Georgia with vineyards in key locations, according to Amathus.

Georgian wine exports to the UK surged, albeit from a small platform, in the first quarter of this year.

In the first three moths of 2020, Georgian wine exports to the UK jumped 317% in volume terms to 42,924 bottles, up from from 10,292 bottles in the same period last year, according to data from the National Wine Agency.