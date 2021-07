Plant-based kitchen out-grows London

Vegan restaurant brand Stem & Glory has opened a new site at CB1 in central Cambridge featuring a large outdoor terrace.

Attention to sustainability underpins all aspects of the new restaurant, with lights grown from mycelium, tabletops made from repurposed yoghurt pots and micro herbs grown hydroponically on site.