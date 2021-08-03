Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Five minutes with Carine Bailleul, Champagne Castelnau

By Lisa Riley
Published:  03 August, 2021

Having recently succeeded Elisabeth Sarcelet as Champagne Castelnau’s chef de caves, Carine Bailleul, who worked alongside Sarcelet since 2003, shares how her wine journey ended in Champagne with Lisa Riley

I think my first experience with wine was scientific. At 16, our science teacher made us study the fermentation of Clairette de Die, a sparkling wine from the region I grew up in. It was this exposure that got me hooked.

Then, as part of my graduate studies, I learnt about the role of an oenologist: it was a revelation. I was fascinated by the power of the invisible and the alchemy of smells and flavours. Again, I think this links to my ultimate scientific fascination with wine, how such fervent smells, flavours, and essences can result from such a natural product and through specific winemaking.

I have incredible memories of a red Hermitage tasted at the Tain cellar. The sweetness of the tannins enchanted the velvety aromas on my palate. That day, I knew I wanted to make wine. But it was at Champagne Castelnau a few years later, while tasting a magnum of 1990 Champagne, that I realised I wanted to make Champagne. The draw was very powerful, it was like a spell had been cast over me.

The inheritance of expertise is the cornerstone of our business.The passing of time remains the same each year but the rhythm is constantly changing. Now it’s up to me to continue to conduct the symphony started years ago by my mentors and, over time, to add new notes to the Castelnau score.

I attribute the inheritance of my winemaking skills in great part to Elisabeth Sarcelet, whom I have been working closely alongside since 2003, starting as an intern at Champagne Castelnau to now.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: Account Manager based in North East

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95