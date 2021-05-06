Subscriber login Close [x]
Castelnau elevates Carine Bailleul to chef de cave role

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  06 May, 2021

Champagne Castelnau has announced that Carine Bailleul has become its new chef de caves, succeeding Elisabeth Sarcelet.

Bailleul, who worked alongside Sarcelet since 2003, had her first taste of Castelnau’s cellars when her mentor took her on as an intern during her studies towards a national diploma as an oenologist at Reims.

Sarcelet soon offered her a permanent position, from which start Bailleul worked her way up from oenologist for her first harvest to assistant winery manager in 2010, before finally landing the plum position.

“Appointing a new chef de caves is a huge strategic decision. Luckily as Carine has been working side by side with Elisabeth for so long it was logical and a credit to Elisabeth's influence that Carine follow directly in her footsteps,” said Pascal Prudhomme, MD at Castelnau.

“We have absolute confidence that the soul and spirit of our House will grow under Carine's dedicated leadership and vision.”

Bailleul's appointment will help maintain the select number of female chef de caves in Champagne.



