Robert Parker unveils ‘green’ search filters and emblem

By Lisa Riley

Robert Parker Wine Advocate has unveiled two new search filter capabilities on its website that allow users to search for wines that are certified organic and/or certified biodynamic.

Moreover, adding to these new search functions is the Robert Parker Green Emblem – a recognition given to selected wineries that have demonstrated “extraordinary efforts” in the pursuit of environmentally friendly practices.

To qualify for the Robert Parker Green Emblem, a winery may or may not already be certified organic and/or biodynamic. Beyond or apart from certification, the producer needs to be an “outstanding proponent” of sustainability looking towards long-term environmental protection and biodiversity.

Each year, Robert Parker Wine Advocate reviewers will nominate new candidates from their regions that they feel are worthy for the Emblem, with each nomination researched and discussed across Robert Parker's editorial group.

Once a winery is recognised, all of its wines will carry the Emblem going forward, until changes at the winery may result in the recognition being rescinded.

“We are aware of the increased consumer desire for responsible and environmentally committed viticulture, and for easier access to this information,” said Nicolas Achard, CEO of Robert Parker Wine Advocate.

“In the Robert Parker Wine Advocate team, we share these concerns, which is why we decided to develop the Robert Parker Green Emblem to highlight the vineyards that combine richness of taste and sustainable viticulture.

“We wish to facilitate the meeting between these committed winemakers, who prove to us how respect for the environment can glorify the terroirs and the vines without compromising the taste and the quality of the wines.”

Editor-in-chief Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW added: “Our new organic and biodynamic filters and the Robert Parker Green Emblem recognitions are our way of recognising the increasing importance to wine consumers of sustainable practices in wine production.

“No other wine appreciation website is thus empowering wine lovers who want to drink more sustainably. With these new enhancements to our website, our subscribers now have the ability to easily find great wines produced with a like-minded philosophy of sustaining the health and viability of our planet for future generations,” she said.

The first Robert Parker Green Emblem in 2021 includes 24 wineries with “impeccable reputations” for sustainability, with the list covering eight countries and five continents.





