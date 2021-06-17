English Wine Week anticipation ramps up with Hattingley limited run

By Jo Gilbert

Hattingley Valley has announced the release of two new small batch wines in celebration of English Wine Week (EWW) – just one of many celebrations and promotional activities which are due to begin this Saturday.

In honour of this year’s EWW, which will run from 19 to 27 June, the Hampshire-based estate has announced the release of a limited-run 2019 sparkling white and red pair dubbed the English Gent and the English Lady.

Created by head winemaker Emma Rice, Hattingley’s 2019 English Gent is made from predominantly Bacchus grapes and a splash of Pinot Gris, while the 2019 English Lady a is a blend of Pinots Noir and Précoce, both £19 rrp.

Only 1,300 bottles are available for the wines, which are being launched to coincide with EWW staring on 19 June.

This year, EWW was due to run alongside end of Covid restriction, as well as the summer solstice on 21 June, Father’s Day on 20 June and Midsummer’s Day on the 24 June.

Though the end of Covid restrictions has now been pushed back by a month to 19 July, WineGB is still encouraging trade and consumers to celebrate the reopening of both indoor and outdoor hospitality in English style from Saturday, with opportunities to connect with vineyards, retail outlets and influencers across the country.

“Any activity doesn’t need to be costly – it just takes a little lateral thinking to come up with ideas to attract your customers. The more outlets and vineyards that take part, the greater the collective impact it will create,” WineGB said.

The EWW toolkit and more information about how to get involved is available online.

The announcement of the WineGB Awards 2021 results will also be unveiled as planned on 24 June.

Elsewhere, Aldi has also pitched in to the anticipation surrounding EWW with three new English wine launches.

Thanks to rising English wine sales which rose by over 350% during the first quarter of the year, the discounter has introduced a new own label brand Bowler & Brolly.

A new Specially Selected Bowler & Brolly English Rosé 2020 and Specially Selected Bowler & Brolly English Bacchus 2020 (both £8.99 rrp) will be launching next week alongside the Bowler and Brolly Sparkling (£14.99 rrp).







