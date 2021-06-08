Start-up Propeller brings The Rolland Collection to the UK

By Lisa Riley

Indies distribution incubator Propeller is bringing The Rolland Collection to the UK as it continues to grows its model-defying footprint.

Propeller will initially launch 10 wines from The Rolland Collection from France and Argentina — Chateau Fontenil (Bordeaux), Miraflor and Yacochuya (Argentina), all aimed at the independent and on-trade.

Founded in 2020 by Jamie Wynne-Griffiths, Propeller provides a distribution service helping boutique producers from around the world to access the UK’s top independent retailers and regional wholesalers without the need for an agent.

“We have been looking at how to get into the UK market for a while but didn’t want to come in through a classic importer or agent,” said Philippe Solom, head of sales and marketing for The Rolland Collection.

“As a historic family firm our aim is to find the best partners, who understand our philosophy and are able to act as the best ambassadors and take responsibility for the image of Michel Rolland and his wines.

“We have built distribution now throughout Europe, the USA, Canada and China, and the UK was next on our list,” he said.

The Propeller set up was “just what we were looking for” and a "smarter alternative to traditional routes”, he added. “We are looking at a long-term partnership with Propeller so we can build the brands from across the portfolio and secure a place in this market.”

Wynne-Griffiths said: “The Propeller model is based on a monthly fixed retainer not a margin. It suits new to market wineries because we help them build a base in the UK. We connect them with stockists so that they can support them over the longer term. I’m really excited about working with Philippe as his needs perfectly match Propeller’s.”

The Rolland Collection features a diverse portfolio of brands from around the world, where their experts oversee the vineyards, production, maturation, and export of the wines — a model it said has allowed the company to create a strong range of wines as a complement to their winemaking consulting arm.

Propeller’s growing portfolio already includes wines from France, Spain, Portugal, Australia, Chile and South Africa. In April, it revealed it had teamed up exclusively with the Ross Sleet founded South African négociant Rascallion.