    Gosnells launches al fresco mead bar

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  13 May, 2021

    GOSNELLS MEAD GARDEN

    Unit 2, Print Village, Chadwick Road SE15 4PU

    gosnells.co.uk

    Tom Gosnell, creator of London’s only Meadery, is growing his microbrewing empire via the opening of a bee-friendly Garden and Mead Bar in uptown Peckham. Having established his reputation as a 21st-century mead pioneer, introducing his modern take on an ancient drink to a hip London crowd, Gosnell’s new outdoor area will feature 14 different sparkling meads with three on draught, five in bottle and six in cans. Frozen cocktails, including Meadacoladas (rum) and Meaderitas (tequila) will also feature alongside wine-inspired meads, including a Chardonnay-style ‘house white’, made using Chardonnay yeast, barrel fermented in ex-Burgundy barrels with three to four months’ lees ageing. The house red will be an 11% abv Pinot Noir-style of mead. The venue is open on Fridays and Saturdays.




