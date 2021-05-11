Lay & Wheeler records ‘best year’ in a decade

By Lisa Riley

Lay & Wheeler has announced its best year in over a decade, reporting a 57% value sales increase for the year ending 29 March 2021.

The fine wine merchant noted particular increases in sales of wine from South Africa, up 69% from the previous year, and Champagne, up 70% from the previous year, alongside successful Bordeaux 2019 and Burgundy 2019 releases.

Moreover, the company said it saw a 20% increase in its Cellar Circle membership, where members work with a dedicated fine wine advisor to build a wine portfolio over time, all from word of mouth and member referrals.

Lay & Wheeler said the strong results reflected the company’s investment in its team and its service since returning to independence, having been purchased by two private families from Majestic Wine/Naked Wines in October 2019.

“Our commitment to building a friendly, knowledgeable team focused on delivering best-in-class service, coupled with investment in our website, is beginning to show, and both customers and producers are noticing,” said MD Katy Keating.

Describing the year as “transformational”, she added: “In the last 12 months, we’ve hired eight new team members and initiated plans to build our own state-of-the-art warehouse and company headquarters, both part of our longer term strategic objectives.”

In February, Lay & Wheeler revealed it was gearing up to build a new head office and warehouse, a move that will bring the team and fine wine storage under one roof in a newly constructed, state of the art facility.

Founded more than 165 years ago, Lay & Wheeler is one of the UK’s oldest fine wine merchants.