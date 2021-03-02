Ferrari Trento named official sparkling Formula 1 wine

By Michelle Perrett

Ferrari Trento has been named the official sparkling wine of Formula 1 motor racing.

The three-year partnership will see Ferrari Trento’s sparkling wine become the official toast of Formula 1 celebrations throughout 2021, and beyond.

Formula 1 said it had appointed Ferrari Trento as its celebratory drink partner, not only because it is one of the most-awarded producers of sparkling wines, but also in recognition of its "long and respected history".

The Italian family-owned winery based in Trentino, in the Italian Alps, has been producing luxury Trentodoc wines for over a century. It promotes the culture of drinking responsibly which it part of the Italian Art of Living.

“We are very excited to announce this partnership with Formula 1 which is both an achievement and a starting point for us,” SAID Ferrari Trento’s president and CEO, Matteo Lunelli.

“It’s an achievement because it demonstrates the renown and the appeal that Ferrari Trento wines enjoy internationally, thanks to our team that works tirelessly across the board. It’s a starting point because we are just beginning this extraordinary adventure that will allow us to bring the Italian Art of Living to the celebrations of Formula 1. We decided to embark on this project even in this complex time that the world is currently experiencing, because we strongly believe in the future of Ferrari Trento.”

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said he was "thrilled" to announce Ferrari Trento as an official Partner of Formula 1.

“Celebrating success is in both our DNA and having Ferrari Trento at the heart of the sport's most iconic celebratory moment makes them such a natural partner for us,” he said.

“For more than a century, Ferrari Trento has been synonymous with Italian excellency, pouring their passion into creating fine sparkling wines capable of elevating any moment, and we look forward to working together to create and enhance our fan experience on and off the podium".





