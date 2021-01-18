IWSR acquires Wine Intelligence

By Lisa Riley

IWSR Drinks Market Analysis has acquired Wine Intelligence for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition follows a successful decade-long relationship between IWSR and Wine Intelligence, which was founded in 2002 and conducts projects on behalf of wine businesses in more than 35 wine markets.

IWSR said the acquisition would enable the IWSR and Wine Intelligence teams to build a “world-class consumer behaviour division” focused exclusively on the global beverage alcohol industry.

“As Covid-19 reshapes consumer behaviour and beverage alcohol drinking occasions, industry stakeholders are looking for a deeper understanding of the consumer attitudes driving the market,” said Mark Meek, CEO of IWSR.

“Our vision is shaped by our clients, and this acquisition is a tremendous opportunity for us to expand on our existing offerings and work with the Wine Intelligence team to provide the industry with access to comprehensive consumer insight across all categories of the drinks industry, including beer, wine, spirits and the ready-to-drink sector,” he added.

Lulie Halstead, CEO of Wine Intelligence, said: “We are delighted to join the IWSR family after nearly 10 years of our organisations partnering on behalf of our client base.

“I share Mark’s vision of us building a world-class and comprehensive offering of data and consumer insights to support the global beverage alcohol sectors, which we are uniquely positioned to do.”

Recent collaborations include the IWSR Covid-19 Consumer Tracker.













