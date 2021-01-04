Scotland to enter national lockdown

By Lisa Riley

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that restrictions similar to the lockdown of March last year will be implemented in Scotland from midnight tonight, meaning bars, restaurants and pubs across the country will be forced to close.

The national lockdown, which includes a legal requirement to stay at home except for essential purposes, will initially be in place for the duration of January, but may be kept in place for longer if necessary, said Sturgeon.

The announcement follows the Scottish cabinet meeting this morning to access the up-to-date Covid situation, which Sturgeon said was at the outset ”extremely serious”, and to discuss what further action was necessary to minimise further spread of the virus.

“I can confirm now that we have decided to introduce from midnight tonight, for the duration of January, a legal requirement to stay at home, except for essential purposes. This is similar to the lockdown of March last year,” she said.

It was "no exaggeration to say that I am more concerned about the sitiation we face now than I have been at any time since March last year", she added.

The second Scottish national lockdown follows Scotland’s toughest Covid restrictions (Level 4) being introduced across 11 council areas, including Glasgow, in mid-November although those came to an end for parts of west central Scotland on 11 December.

Boris Johnson meanwhile has put England on alert for tougher Covid-19 restrictions set to be unveiled at 8pm this evening.

















