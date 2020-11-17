Subscriber login Close [x]
Level 4 to be imposed in 11 Scottish council areas

By Lisa Riley
Published:  17 November, 2020

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland's toughest Covid restrictions (Level 4) are to be introduced in 11 council areas, including Glasgow, this Friday.

Under the Level 4 measures, restaurants, bars and pubs will be forced to close alongside non-essential shops, with the rules to remain in place until 11 December, Sturgeon said. 

Announcing the latest measures this afternoon (Tuesday 16 November), Sturgeon said she was “truly sorry” that she was having to take these decisions, but that "these actions are necessary to get us to the other side”.

“I know people are frustrated that other restrictions have remained in place longer than planned. But Level 4 is intended to be short and sharp. And in this situation, it is specifically intended to have an impact in advance of Christmas and the most challenging winter period,” she said. 

"Lifting the Level 4 restrictions then – as we will do – also means that they will not be in place for most of the Hanukkah period. So again, while celebrations may be different, there will be a greater degree of freedom.”

Sturgeon added that she expected the country would be able to return towards normality by spring.

Areas entering into Level 4 on Friday include Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

On a more positive note, Sturgeon said East Lothian and Midlothian will move from Level 3 to Level 2 from next Tuesday.

Sturgeon’s announcement follows a senior health official warning yesterday that to get England “through the winter”, the regional tiered system of measures in the country may have to be “strengthened”.

 




