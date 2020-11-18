Mirabeau pours rosé into ecofriendly bag-in-box

Mirabeau has extended its Belle Année rosé range with a sustainable bag-in-box format.

The new format, available from Waitrose now, fits into a fridge door and contains the equivalent of three standard bottles of wine (RRP £25.99).

With the wine kept fresh in a fridge for around four weeks once opened, the bag-in-box format would allow customers a “mindful option which offers scalable consumption, reduces waste and is housed within a fully recyclable cardboard box”, said Mirabeau.

Extending Belle Année, which was launched earlier this year, to a bag-in-box format “immediately” seemed like a good idea, said Stephen Cronk, founder of Mirabeau.

“We all spend so much time at home at the moment and it’s nice to know you have a chilled supply ready for a glass, whatever the occasion,” he said.

In addition, the environmental credentials of the bag-in-box packaging (the cardboard box is fully recyclable but the plastic insert is currently not recyclable in the UK but is in France) were important to Mirabeau, he added.

“Being lighter to transport results in a lower carbon footprint and with an approachable price point, it certainly appeals to a younger audience. Ironically, we named this wine “Beautiful Year”, unaware what was about to hit us all, but at least it allows us to dream of the sun, bright blue skies and better times.”

The newcomer is available exclusively from Waitrose stores nationwide, and online at waitrose.com and waitrosecellar.com, now.

“The sales of bag-in-box at Waitrose year to date are in growth of 35% versus last year, which shows that our customers value the high quality of the wines and the convenience and great value that these offer. The growth of bag-in-box is also down to customers looking for the opportunity to enjoy wine in a more sustainable way and we're sure that this Belle Année Rosé from Mirabeau will be a success among our customers,” said Waitrose buyer Marien Rodriguez.

Bag-in-box has enjoyed a surge in popularity during the Covid crisis with around 3.7 million new customers in France and the UK, according to Wine Intelligence.

In September, Mirabeau appointed Richard Beaumont to the position of chief marketing officer.







