Diageo recognised in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020

By Lisa Riley

Diageo has been recognised in the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 for the third consecutive year.

The achievement ranks Diageo in the top four beverage companies worldwide on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and is based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance.

“In a year when everyone has had to come together to find new sustainable ways in which to operate in, I am delighted that Diageo has once again been recognised by such a prestigious index,” said Ewan Andrew, chief sustainability officer.

“I am grateful to all our employees, partners and community projects who have helped us to retain our position. It shows that sustainability runs throughout the entire company, from the grain of barley that is harvested right through to the glass that serves the finest Scotch.”

Diageo scored full marks in the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 on the following criteria; Brand Management; Strategy for Emerging Markets; Environmental Reporting; Operational Eco-Efficiency; Water Related Risks; Social Reporting and Human Capital Development.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is considered the gold standard for measuring corporate sustainability and its family of indices serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

Having concluded its 2015-2020 sustainability and responsibility goals earlier in 2020, Diageo will announce its next ten-year action plan at the end of this month, which it said would continue to focus on three core areas: promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

In July, Diageo revealed that it has created what it claims to be the world’s first 100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle as part of a new partnership between Diageo and venture management company Pilot Lite to launch Pulpex Limited - a new sustainable packaging technology company.















