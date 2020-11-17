Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Diageo recognised in Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020

By Lisa Riley
Published:  17 November, 2020

Diageo has been recognised in the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 for the third consecutive year.  

The achievement ranks Diageo in the top four beverage companies worldwide on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and is based on an in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. 

“In a year when everyone has had to come together to find new sustainable ways in which to operate in, I am delighted that Diageo has once again been recognised by such a prestigious index,” said Ewan Andrew, chief sustainability officer. 

“I am grateful to all our employees, partners and community projects who have helped us to retain our position. It shows that sustainability runs throughout the entire company, from the grain of barley that is harvested right through to the glass that serves the finest Scotch.”

Diageo scored full marks in the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index 2020 on the following criteria; Brand Management; Strategy for Emerging Markets; Environmental Reporting; Operational Eco-Efficiency; Water Related Risks; Social Reporting and Human Capital Development.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is considered the gold standard for measuring corporate sustainability and its family of indices serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

Having concluded its 2015-2020 sustainability and responsibility goals earlier in 2020, Diageo will announce its next ten-year action plan at the end of this month, which it said would continue to focus on three core areas: promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability. 

In July, Diageo revealed that it has created what it claims to be the world’s first 100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle as part of a new partnership between Diageo and venture management company Pilot Lite to launch Pulpex Limited - a new sustainable packaging technology company.




 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95