Chateau de Berne joins Bibendum

By Jo Gilbert

Bibendum Wine has become the exclusive UK distributor for Chateau de Berne, also taking on the other three wines in the Provence-driven MDCV portfolio.

MDCV’s flagship, Chateau de Berne, will now be brought into the UK by Bibendum, taking over from Bancroft Wines. It will also distribute its three other Provence rosés: Chateau Saint Roux, an organic label, Chateau des Bertrands and Ultimate Provence.

With the new additions, the UK supplier strengthens its hand in rosé, which has seen growth at the premium end in recent years. Plans are also in the works to collaborate exclusively on MDCV’s English wine brand, Kingscote Estate, in West Sussex.

Michael Saunders, CEO of Bibendum said: “Over the past year, Bibendum has developed a very close working relationship with MDCV, succeeding in gaining great traction for their wines despite the appalling market conditions that prevailed in the on-trade.

“It has been clear that our two ambitious, quality focused businesses, with aligned goals, can work brilliantly together. So it is great to now have the entire MDCV portfolio in the Bibendum range, supplying our customers across the sales channels into all parts of the UK.

On-trade supplier Bibendum added that the two companies have “big plans” for the next few years, having outlined Provence and English wine as exciting growth areas in the UK. More offerings are due to be shared in the near future.

UK CEO Gary Smith said: “We are again delighted to be working with one of the UK’s top distributors on our increased range and regional offering. Bibendum’s sales teams have delivered the expected growth this year for us on our brands, in-spite of the challenging circumstances and we have expanded our range with them on that the back of that success. We look forward to an even brighter 2021 in partnership with them”.











