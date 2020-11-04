Subscriber login Close [x]
Bordeaux Uncovered online tastings announced

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  04 November, 2020

Bordeaux Uncovered, the trade training programme run by L’Ecole du Vin de Bordeaux, will be running a series of online tastings this year.

There will be three identical events, with 25 places available on each.

The sessions, which will be held via Zoom and will last one hour, will be hosted by accredited tutor Nina Cerullo. Alongside the tastings, there will be updates on the latest trends and developments in the vineyards.

Participants will receive six 100ml bottles from the new Hot 50 Bordeaux Selection prior to the event.

Each bottle will be from a different Bordeaux appellation. Under Cerullo’s guidance, participants will be challenged to taste the wines blind and match them to the correct appellation.

“Everyone has an opinion on Bordeaux and its wines, but although many people think that it’s all red, it’s all expensive and it all needs laying down, that simply isn’t the case anymore,” Cerullo said.

“This is a great opportunity to delve deeper into the key characteristics of the appellations, explore new styles and demystify some age-old clichés.”

The blind tastings will include both red and white wines.

“The truth is that Bordeaux produces some fantastic whites,” Cerullo said.

“The quality in the vineyards, the winery and in the bottle has changed hugely over the past few decades.”

The three sessions will run on Tuesday, 17th November at 6pm, on Thursday, 19th November at 4pm, and finally on Monday, 23rd November at 1pm.

Participation is welcome from across both the on- and the off-trade. To register your interest, please click the L’Ecole du Vin de Bordeaux website.

The CIVB recently announced that its inaugural Bordeaux Day event would be postponed until 2021 as a result of ongoing uncertaintly around the Covid-19 pandemic.

