Prosecco gets go ahead for rosé exports

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  03 November, 2020

Prosecco DOC has been given the green light by the EU to export rosé.

The news follows the authorisation of Prosecco rosé production by the Italian government in May.

Around 20 million bottles have been produced for the domestic market, but the EU’s decision is expected to drive a significant increase in volumes.

Most wineries' production was pre-sold before the wine had been made. Regulations stipulate that Prosecco rosé must be aged for at least 60 days before it can be sold.

Stefano Zanette, president of the Prosecco consortium, said: “Of the 486 million bottles produced, about 80% of them are exported, and, thanks to European recognition, it is estimated that sales will find greater stimulus and vigour in the last quarter of 2020.

“I congratulate those producers who have shown themselves to be very ready to seize this opportunity, committing themselves right away so as not to be caught unprepared.”
 
The consortium represents some 11,460 winegrowers, 1,192 wineries, and 347 sparkling wine houses.

Discount retailer Aldi is claiming to be the first to range Prosecco rosé in the UK.

