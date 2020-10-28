Indigo founder Ben Henshaw unveils new delivery platform

Indigo Wines director Ben Henshaw has unveiled a new wine delivery platform promising to bring accessible modern fine wines to UK households.

The Sorting Table aims to redefine fine wine by bringing “carefully selected” wines directly to doorsteps across the UK, said Henshaw.

The team behind the new project include journalist Jamie Goode, winemaker Raj Parr and sommelier Paz Levinson.

Operating as both an online shop and wine club, The Sorting Table focuses on “showcasing wines with personality”, with the initial range sourced from “passionate winemakers who are crafting compelling examples, at an accessible price”, said Henshaw.

The initial range features 220 bottles of wine chosen by Henshaw and his team, who tasted through hundreds of contenders, with many of them previously only available in restaurants, added Henshaw.

“We want The Sorting Table to be a hub for wine lovers. I’m looking for freshness, balance, drinkability, character and a wine that is a pleasure to consume. In a similar way to the sorting table in a winery, we hand-select the best bottles for customers who want to drink quality wines made with genuine passion,” he said.

Goode added: “We have this great opportunity to show UK wine drinkers what some of these incredible winemakers are up to. I’m excited by this project – I’ve worked with Ben for many years and our palates are in step, and I’ve spent a lot of time with Raj, who has an incredible palate. We like the same sorts of wines.”

The wines listed on The Sorting Table were “the sorts of wines we like to drink. These wines have personality and represent something new which people will be excited to discover”, said Goode.

The Sorting Table will also offer a Wine Club subscription. This membership includes a quarterly delivery of either six or twelve bottles, with members having priority access to exclusive wines and events as well as 10% off additional purchases from the platform.

In order to offer a series of limited-edition cases, The Sorting Table has partnered with high profile personalities from across the wine world. Released quarterly, they showcase a selection of six producers with whom each have a close connection.

The first case, chosen by Parr, will include a northern Californian Syrah, an Albariño from the northwest of Spain, a Nebbiolo blend from high in the mountains in North Piedmont and a textured white made from native varieties farmed on the volcanic slopes of the island of Tenerife.