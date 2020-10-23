Editor’s choice

By Andrew Catchpole

The on-trade continued to dominate our news this week, with the escalation of Tier 2 and 3 regional restrictions impacting ever more heavily on hospitality operators.

Against a backdrop of dire warnings from industry bodies last Friday that 750,000 jobs could be lost without “appropriate support”, and CGA data released during the week showing quite how catastrophic the drop in sales has already been from the imposition of tighter restrictions, the government finally capitulated and extended support for those caught in the no-man’s land of hobbled opening created by Tier 2.

With disquiet growing around the UK about the economic impact of further restrictions on a generally highly Covid-safety compliant hospitality sector, five Scottish industry bodies ramped up their action, mounting a legal challenge to the Scottish government.

And few, if any, across the UK believed that the upped support, coming late and light against the drag of curfews, no inter-household mixing and the outright Tier 3 closure of bars and pubs not serving substantial meals, would be enough to prevent ongoing carnage and business closure in the on-trade.

Meanwhile suppliers, once again, were notable by their absence in any audible government focus on their plight.

On the supplier front, Berry Bros & Rudd announced that the restructure of its trade arm FMV was complete, leaving 100 producers in its trimmed portfolio, with traditional strength Burgundy at its core.

Elsewhere, in people news, there was the very sad passing away of London-based Canadian-born sommelier and buyer Terry Threlfall, leaving a big-hearted gap in the trade.

On a more upbeat note, Simon Thorpe MW stepped up to the role of CEO at Wine GB and at a time when – Covid notwithstanding – a generally excellent looking 2020 vintage is set to underpin the future success of English and Welsh wines.

Diversity – or lack thereof – was back in the news too, with Michael Palij MW and Mags Jango heading up a Winetraders webinar examining issues around inclusion and privilege in the trade. Sommelier oasis and private wine club 67 Pall Mall also announced its own session focusing on diversity in wine in the week to come.

Finally, a shout out for what is shaping up to be a cracking session in the latest of Harpers series of free webinars. On Wednesday 28 October at 2pm our Small Business Marketing Masterclass will bring together Facebook, OMD and the IPA for a deep dive into how SMEs can make modest branding and communication budgets go further.







