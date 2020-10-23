67 Pall Mall to host diversity webinar

By Lisa Riley

Fine wine club 67 Pall Mall is gearing up to host an online panel discussion focussing on diversity in wine.

The ‘Diversity in Wine | A Panel discussion’, which will take place 30 October at 6pm and will be open to all, looking to cover the importance of diversity in the wine industry and explore what needs to be done to create a more inclusive community.

It will be led by 67 Pall Mall’s sommelier, Fikayo Ifaturoti, who will welcome a panel of experts including: Tahiirah Habibi, sommelier and founder of Hue Society; Sandia Chang, Saturday Kitchen and Sunday Brunch regular; sommelier Yannick Benjamin; and ‘wine professional’ Miguel de Leon.

The online panel discussion will include conversations surrounding their love of wine and, primarily, their future hopes for the industry, said 67 Pall Mall.

“We invite everyone to pour a glass, join the discussion and take a step in the right direction to move forward as an industry.”

The session follows yesterday’s diversity and inclusion talk via the Winetraders.

Last month, 67 Pall Mall launched its first book – Wine and Food. The Perfect Match. The club’s inaugural book includes expertise from 67 Pall Mall’s head of wine Ronan Sayburn MS, also CEO of The Court of Master Sommeliers Europe, alongside 100 recipes from the club’s executive chef Marcus Verberne.







