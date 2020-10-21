Harpers’ Small Business Marketing Masterclass brings together Facebook, OMD and the IPA

By Jo Gilbert

Harpers will be joined by some of the giants of the marketing world next week for a deep dive into how SMEs can make branding and communication budgets go further.

How to apportion budgets at a time like this – with or without a global pandemic – can be a tough task for many businesses.

In this free, targeted session, Harpers will bring together social media goliath Facebook, leading media agency OMD and advertising body, the IPA, for rare insight into best practice for small to medium sized businesses looking to boost their visibility.

The session, on Wednesday 28 October, 2pm, will see each of the panellists give a short presentation in their respective areas, which will focus specifically on how the alcohol industry, made up of countless SMEs in the UK, can maxmise engagement, with a special focus on online channels.

Genna Osler, who is the industry lead for alcohol for Facebook in the UK, will talk through the opportunities for merchants and other independent businesses on today’s most popular social media platforms, where advertising and content creation opportunities are increasingly geared towards small and medium sized businesses – more so than some might think.

Elsewhere, Simon Frazier, senior research and marketing manager at the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), will delve into the fundamentals of marketing and advertising, explaining how to transfer business growth objectives into marketing plans.

With Bacardi as a current client, Claire Linford, associate insight director at OMD, has a wealth of experience connecting brands with the right audiences.

She will be talking us through how media agencies use insights in order to maximise return on investment and understand consumer behaviour, while also looking at what smaller and medium sized brands can learn from larger competitors.

If you're a craft producer, indie retailer or restaurant owner in the UK, this session is not to be missed.





Sign up for free here.



Full details:

What: Harpers’ Small Business Branding and Marketing Masterclass

When: Wednesday 28 October at 2pm

Where: Sign up here to register for free and receive an invite to the webinar via Zoom next week.



Panellists:

Genna Osler, Industry Head FMCG, Facebook

Simon Frazier, Senior Research and Marketing Manager, Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA)

Claire Linford, Insight Associate Director, OMD

Hosted by Jo Gilbert, Features and Insights Editor, Harpers







There will be an opportunity to ask questions specific to your business on the day via the Q&A function. Questions can also be submitted in advance to jo.gilbert@agilemedia.co.uk.









