Pernod Ricard recognised for environmental efforts

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  06 October, 2020

Drinks giant Pernod Ricard has been awarded ‘Lead’ status by the United Nations Global Compact for the third consecutive year for its work on sustainability.

The group is one of only 40 companies worldwide, and the only one in the drinks sector, to be acknowledged for its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Since launching its ‘Good times from a good place’ 2030 sustainability and responsibility roadmap in 2019, Pernod Ricard has made significant progress against its key targets.

The roadmap is based on four pillars – nurturing terroir, valuing people, circular making and responsible hosting – and takes a holistic approach to its goals throughout the business from ‘grain to glass’.

Pernod Ricard, whose brands include Absolut, Beefeater, Havana Club and Jameson, was also ranked fourth among its CAC40 peers on the French stock exchange on a new social commitment index. The index, compiled by divisions of the Boston Consulting Group, emphasises the correlation between an organisation’s societal commitment and its financial performance based on a range of quantitative and qualitative criteria.

Vanessa Wright, Pernod Ricard’s vice president for sustainability and responsibility, said: “These recognitions are very valued acknowledgements, supporting us on our journey of constant improvement.

“Our business actions and sustainability go hand in hand and working with UN Global Compact gives us an opportunity to strengthen our actions and learn from others.”

The group has also become an official signatory of Business for Nature, a coalition of global businesses and organisations focused environmental protection, biodiversity and the preservation of natural ecosystems.

Pernod Ricard recently revealed that its sales had slumped globally as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

