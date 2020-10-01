Vinpro chair receives Pon van Zyl trophy

By Lisa Riley

The South African Young Wine Show has awarded Vinpro chairman Anton Smuts the Pon van Zyl trophy for his contribution to the Robertson Wine Valley.

Smuts was lauded for his great passion for the Robertson region and its people; that he always “advocated for better prices at farm gate"; his involvement in marketing the region and for setting “high standards as an exemplary diplomat”.

“There are many people who have done a lot for the valley and its producers, but Anton has dedicated his career towards growing the industry,” said Johann de Wet, CEO of De Wetshof Estate in Robertson.

“There are not many leaders in our industry who are held in such high esteem by their peers as Anton,” he added.

“We thank him and his team at Vinpro for the crucial role they’ve played as industry advocates, in what has been one of the most challenging years in our industry’s history.”

Apart from being a successful farmer in his own right, Smuts has been involved in promoting the interests of wine producers and the community at large ever since he was a young man.

He has been been Vinpro’s board member for the Robertson region since 2004, and was elected as chairman in 2016. He is also the chairman of Bonnievale Cellar, serves on the boards of Winetech and BBK and was part of the Robertson Wine Valley management team.

Smuts received the accolade during the South African Young Wine Show’s regional awards ceremony at De Wetshof Estate earlier this week.

Dating back to 1933, the show gives winemakers the opportunity to showcase the best wines of the current vintage. The eight participating wine regions are Robertson, Worcester/Breedekloof, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Oranje-Vaal, Olifants River, Swartland and Little Karoo.



