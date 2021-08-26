Vinpro: ‘Hopeful for a positive outcome’

By Lisa Riley

Vinpro has said it is “hopeful for a positive outcome” following the announcement by the Western Cape High Court that it reserved judgement in the court case during which the industry body contested the approach followed by government towards alcohol ban restrictions.

Following arguments from the legal representatives of Vinpro and government, it was announced yesterday that the full bench of three judges had reserved judgement on the three points argued.

“We are hopeful for a positive outcome and eagerly await feedback on these important principles that would govern decision-making regarding future wine sales bans,” said Vinpro MD Rico Basson.

“In the interim we remain committed to our various efforts to fully reopen and rebuild the South African wine industry.”

The three points agued by Vinpro as part of the court case included Vinpro’s argument regarding the structure of government, an interim application asking to take evidence regarding the third wave into account, as well as the issue of mootness since the ban has been partially lifted.

At the beginning of this week, Vinpro pledged to continue its fight to help fully reopen and rebuild the SA wine industry. The pledge came as the court case sat down for hearing 23 to 26 August 2021).