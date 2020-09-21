Subscriber login Close [x]
Louis Jadot unveils Bourgogne Côte d’Or Rouge wine

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 September, 2020

Maison Louis Jadot has launched a new wine, Bourgogne Côte d’Or Rouge, featuring a label designed by students at London’s art and design college, Central Saint Martins. 

The wine, distributed exclusively in the UK by Hatch Mansfield, is produced from vineyard plots bordering the villages of the Côte d’Or between Marsannay to the north and Maranges to the south.

The original piece of label artwork, ‘A tale of terroir,’ captured “the essence of Louis Jadot Bourgogne Côte d’Or Rouge”, said Hatch Mansfield, with a design highlighting the three elements that “make this wine so special: the soils, the landscape and the Climats of the Côte d’Or”.  

With only a few different labels presented in over 160 years of Louis Jadot’s history, the launch marked a “significant moment for the brand”, said Katarina Luciakova, brand manager at Hatch Mansfield. 

“This artwork demonstrates the imagination and creativity of the young graphic designers at Central Saint Martins, whilst it also resonates with Louis Jadot’s devoted wine fans. Louis Jadot’s Président, Pierre-Henry Gagey, has been delighted to bring this wonderful work of art, ‘A Tale of Terroir,’ to the shelves of independents in the UK and around the world.”

Louis Jadot Bourgogne Côte d’Or Rouge 2018 is available from Taurus Wines and Dulwich Vintners (rrp: £21.50).

In August last year, Louis Jadot opened its first tasting room outside Burgundy sited at its Oregon winery, Résonance, which it acquired in 2013.



