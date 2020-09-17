Think Spirits webinar: Constants & Changes in the New Drinks Landscape

By Andrew Catchpole

Readers are invited to register for the latest in Harpers' ongoing series of business-focused webinars, to run on 22 September at 11.30am as part of our online Think Spirits day.

Titled ‘Tuning into the Constants & Changes in the New Drinks Landscape’, the session’s panel (see below) will explore how pandemic has had a profound impact on all aspects of the business of drinks, and why now it is more critical than ever to be tuned into both the constants and major changes to ensure a fast and sustainable recovery against a backdrop of severe economic stress.

Aimed at those producing, supplying and retailing spirits, our panel will assess how seismic change is reshaping the ways in which trade and consumer interact and behave, along with the need for the agility that genuine data-backed insights allow.

A joint Harpers-Quintessential Brands event, the panel has been drawn from across several disciplines and areas of the spirits world, to encourage wide-ranging insights from differing perspectives and areas of expertise.

Join Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole and the panel as they assess what the future holds and what consumers will now want from producers and retailers under the ‘new norm’, and for an opportunity to join our audience Q&A.

You are invited to register for this free webinar here.

Time & Date: 11.30am-12.30pm, Tuesday 22 September

The Panel:

Chair: Andrew Catchpole, editor of Harpers Wine & Spirit

Charlie Merrells, Molzi, Amazon marketing agency

Kate Nicholls, UK Hospitality

Simon Cairns, The Co-operative

Paul Pavli, Paul Pavli Consultancy

Gary Sharpen, Cocktail Lovers

Dawn Davies, The Whisky Exchange

Ravi Kotecha, Drink Supermarket

Russell Kirkham, Quintessential Brands







