Pernod Ricard UK appoints wine portfolio director

By Lisa Riley

Pernod Ricard UK (PRUK) has appointed Lucy Bearman to the newly created position of wine portfolio director.

Taking up the position with immediate effect, Bearman will be responsible for leading marketing campaigns for PRUK’s portfolio of wines, including Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Jacob’s Creek, and for delivering value-enhancing NPD to grow the company’s market share in wine.

Bearman joined PRUK in 2012 and has since held several positions within brand marketing, category and customer development, as well as director of strategy, portfolio and insights, and holds over 20 years’ experience in the wine industry.

The new role had been created to “ensure strong momentum is maintained, capitalising on the growth of the category which accelerated during lockdown, fuelled by the rise of at-home consumption and as more consumers enjoyed wine at home, as opposed to in pubs and bars” said PRUK.

Bearman will report jointly to Pernod Ricard Winemakers business acceleration director Darryn Hakof and PRUK marketing director Raja Banerji. She maintains her position as a member of PRUK’s marketing leadership team.

Banerji said: “Wine presents a huge opportunity and we are committed to maintaining our position as a key player in the category. Lucy’s appointment will allow us to leverage her wine expertise to reinforce our Spanish leadership position, accelerate our New Zealand portfolio and lead growth in the premium Australian category, further bolstering our already strong position in the off-trade.

“We have a robust wine portfolio that is performing well, and we expect to continue that growth trajectory as we invest further in the category through marketing campaigns and a strong pipeline of innovation.”

The off-trade wine category gained momentum over the lockdown period, up 24% in value and 18% volume in the 12 weeks to 13 June 2020, according to Nielsen.