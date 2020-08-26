Special IXSIR and Enotria tasting organises relief for Lebanon

By Jo Gilbert

Etienne Debbané, president and co-founder of IXSIR will be hosting a special tasting on Enotria’s Instagram page tomorrow (Thursday), with 50% of the proceeds going to relief efforts for Lebanon.

Enotria will be putting forward a limited edition case of two IXSIR wines to accompany the tasting, available from Great Wine Co.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to Himaya, a Lebanese NGO helping with children's mental health following the Beirut port blast while also fixing houses.

“The wine industry is very lucky to have loyal partners outside of Lebanon that are helping spreading the word and raising funds,” Debanné said.

“There have been many successful fundraising activities such as tastings or auctions around the globe. This gives us the strength to keep going during these difficult times. We are looking forward [to] the 27th, and we would like to once again thank Enotria for hosting us and helping us raise funds for Himaya, an NGO that offers physiological support to children, helping them overcome the traumatic event and loss they witnessed on 4 August.”

Despite the current climate, harvest has begun at IXSIR – one of Lebnon’s foremost wineries – in the mountains of Lebanon.

Gabriel Rivero, chief winemaker at IXSIR, said: “Even with the difficult circumstances, this year’s harvest should give us a beautiful vintage, with great quality. The past few days have been tough and while Lebanon is facing many challenges, its people are resilient and will rise stronger”.

IXSIR has been working closely with local farmers from the area of Kfifane and Btedeih who have been harvesting Muscat and Sauvignon Blanc since last week.

To participate in the tasting and contribute to raising funds, visit Enotria’s Instagram page to watch the tasting live at 6pm on Thursday 27 August.

Donations are also welcome to the following trustworthy NGOs:

− Dafa, which supplies the community with essential food)

− Children Cancer Center Lebanon, whose entire facilities were destroyed

− Lebanese Food Bank

− Beit El Baraka, which works with the elderly

− Lebanese Red Cross

− Donner Sang Compter, a blood bank

− Offer Joie, which is rebuilding most of the houses affected by the blast







