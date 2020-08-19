Majestic teams up with Olly Smith hosted podcast A Glass With

Majestic has teamed up with A Glass With, the wine focused podcast hosted by Olly Smith and produced by Richard Hemming MW.

As part of the partnership, Majestic will provide the wines for the eighth series of the podcast, which is set to run this autumn.

Majestic said Smith and Hemming were promising some “big names” when it comes to uncovering the favourite tipples of stars from across entertainment, arts and food.

Guests already confirmed for the new series include TV chef Ainsley Harriott, comedian Miles Jupp and singer-songwriter James Bay.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the roster of names lined up for the new series,” said Smith.

“James Bay tells us about the wine he discovered while recording his latest album in Nashville, while Miles Jupp admits to being obsessed with the translucence of Pinot Noir. Those sorts of anecdotes are at the heart of A Glass With ... and we’re thrilled to continue them into our eighth series.”

John Colley, CEO at Majestic, added: “The approachable way that Olly chats to his guests, the stories and insights which are brought to life around the wines, and the interactive and lively nature of the show makes it an absolute ideal fit for Majestic. We can’t wait for everyone to hear the finished series - and we’re sure that many of our customers will really enjoy hearing the views of both Olly and his guests on some of our fantastic wines too”.

Viewers of the show will be able to purchase some of the wines featured in any one of Majestic’s 200 stores nationwide - and taste along with both Smith and the featured guest each week.

Since launch in 2017, A Glass With has reached an audience of over 140,000 across the globe through its combination of wine insight and celebrity chat.

Each episode of the podcast features a celebrity guest talking about their lives, interests and love of wines, or beers and spirits, over a specially chosen bottle.

At the end of last month, Majestic confirmed the opening of new stores in Henley and Beckenham later this year as part of a five-year growth strategy aimed at increasing sales by 10%.