Sussex vineyard Kinsbrook releases debut wines

By Lisa Riley

Sussex vineyard Kinsbrook, which lies just outside West Chiltington, has released its debut wines.

The producer’s first batch comprises a 2014 sparkling vintage cuvée (RRP £35) made by local winemaker Dermot Sugrue, alongside a limited production Bacchus (RRP £18) and Pinot Gris (RRP £19).

Kinsbrook Vineyard said it was also experimenting with the ‘forgotten’ Champagne grape varieties once used in France, which the winery believes to be one of the only plantings in the country. These varieties will be ready for their first harvest in 2021.

The hand-crafted wines "exemplify the potential of England’s viticulture", said owner Joe Beckett.

“Four years ago I visited the wineries on Waiheke Island in New Zealand and felt inspired to not only set up my own vineyard on my family’s third generation farm, but to create a complete wine tourism experience around it. I’m so excited to finally have our first vintage and I’m looking forward to sharing it with people both local and from further afield.”

Kinsbrook has also launched vineyard tours and wine tastings of its debut vintage from its converted horsebox overlooking the vineyard, with visitors invited to either drop in for a tasting or book on to a tour of the vineyard.

Founded in 2014, Kinsbrook Vineyard is family-owned and run.

Yesterday, Wine GB kickstarted the 2020 edition of its wine awards, with judging taking place throughout this week.











