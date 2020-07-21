Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sussex vineyard Kinsbrook releases debut wines

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 July, 2020

Sussex vineyard Kinsbrook, which lies just outside West Chiltington, has released its debut wines. 

The producer’s first batch comprises a 2014 sparkling vintage cuvée (RRP £35) made by local winemaker Dermot Sugrue, alongside a limited production Bacchus (RRP £18) and Pinot Gris (RRP £19). 

Kinsbrook Vineyard said it was also experimenting with the ‘forgotten’ Champagne grape varieties once used in France, which the winery believes to be one of the only plantings in the country. These varieties will be ready for their first harvest in 2021.

The hand-crafted wines "exemplify the potential of England’s viticulture", said owner Joe Beckett. 

“Four years ago I visited the wineries on Waiheke Island in New Zealand and felt inspired to not only set up my own vineyard on my family’s third generation farm, but to create a complete wine tourism experience around it. I’m so excited to finally have our first vintage and I’m looking forward to sharing it with people both local and from further afield.”  

Kinsbrook has also launched vineyard tours and wine tastings of its debut vintage from its converted horsebox overlooking the vineyard, with visitors invited to either drop in for a tasting or book on to a tour of the vineyard. 

Founded in 2014, Kinsbrook Vineyard is family-owned and run. 

Yesterday, Wine GB kickstarted the 2020 edition of its wine awards, with judging taking place throughout this week.  




Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Off Trade Sales Director

...

Australian Vintage: Category Manager UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95