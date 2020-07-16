NVV raises £5,000 for The Drinks Trust

By Lisa Riley

Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) has so far raised £5,000 via its fundraising initiative in support of The Drinks Trust.

NVV said it was hoping to reach its £12,500 goal by September. To enable it to do so, a total of 500 people in the trade need to complete its free Napa Valley Rocks online course, for which NVV is donating £25 to The Drinks Trust.

As an additional incentive, NVV is also sending a bottle of Napa Valley wine to each trade person who completes the course. To date 200 people have completed the course.

"London and the UK have long been a centre of great importance for wine producers, and a valued and supportive market for Napa Valley wines,” said Rosemary Cakebread, proprietor of Gallica and chair of NVV’s international marketing committee.

In this “challenging moment”, it was “only right that Napa Valley chips in and supports our friends in the UK hospitality trade”, she added.

Those who receive a free bottle are encouraged to post on social media using #itsfromNapa, #NapaCares and #TheDrinksTrust.

Founded in 1944, NVV is a non-profit trade association comprising 550 members.

Last month, new data from The Drinks Trust suggested the severity of lockdown’s impact on trade.

At the time, the charity said it had awarded almost a third more in emergency grants during the first five months of 2020 compared with the whole of 2019.

Financial and wellness grants to the value of £800,000 have so far been awarded this year, against £627,339 during the proceeding 12 months.







