Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Westminster Council outlines reopening strategy for hospitality

By Lisa Riley
Published:  17 June, 2020

Westminster Council has outlined the measures it plans to implement in order to help hospitality businesses continue trading while social distancing remains in place. 

The published proposals include the temporary closure of a number of roads to make room for pavement dining.    

The Council said it would close some roads to traffic at certain times of the day and also widen pavements in “appropriate areas” of the city. 

This, it said, would “create the space needed for restaurants, cafes and similar businesses to put tables and chairs outside”.

Roads will be closed using ‘soft’ measures which can be installed and removed at the beginning and end of each timed period, such as barriers and cones, with these areas “marshalled as required”.

Local arrangements in areas of high-density hospitality, such as Soho, would be made with venue operators and residents at a street level, it stated.

“This will ensure that there are not clashes in the use of space that cause wider issues. This approach will see clearly agreed proposals on the space operators can use.”

Although the Council is proposing a selection of key locations, it said it would welcome proposals for “certain smaller streets to be included where this is practicable”.

While the Council said it could not allow vertical drinking (people standing and drinking) outside venues, as it believes this would lead to a contravention of the government guidance on social distancing, it said it is considering proposals from businesses without existing tables and chairs licences where it can clearly be shown how it could be managed responsibly.

Operators will still need planning consent and a tables and chairs licence, but the Council said there would be a fast track authorisation process. 

At the same time, it said Premises Licences would need to be varied to authorise off sales of alcohol to new seating areas if not already permitted. 




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mile High Club feels the chill

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95