Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Westminster brings back alfresco scheme

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 February, 2021

Westminster City Council has announced that it will reintroduce last summer’s alfresco scheme to help the hospitality sector.

The scheme, which saw 60 roads transformed through temporary closures and pavement widening to allow outdoor dining when it ran last year, will start 12 April when outdoor dining and drinking is scheduled to begin again. 

“Hospitality is a major employer in Westminster, supporting about 80,000 jobs. But with shutters down and doors barred, this sector has been among the hardest hit,” said Council leader Rachael Robathan.  

“We are relaunching our alfresco scheme as soon as the easing of restrictions allows us to help struggling businesses as much as we can. We have more pubs, restaurants and bars than any other local authority area — about 3,700 — and we want to see them welcoming back customers in a safe way.”

The majority of residents had supported these schemes in the past, she added. “We hope they will understand the need to continue the temporary measures until the end of September.”

The Council said that it would also consider the possibility of what a longer-term alfresco provision could look like, and would be “consulting communities as and when designs are created and as the city recovers”.

The scheme ran from July until October last year with more than 560 Westminster premises issued with pavement licences that allowed them to put seating outside.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95