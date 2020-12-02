Subscriber login Close [x]
Westminster City Council extends alfresco scheme for six months

By Lisa Riley
Published:  02 December, 2020

Westminster City Council has announced it has extended its alfresco dining scheme in central London, which falls under Tier 2 of the new restrictions, for another six months starting today. 

The Council said that to provide a greater level of certainty for businesses in “these challenging times”, the winter schemes would be able to operate until 30 April 2021 and cover the whole of the city, including the West End. 

Moreover, the Council is allowing infra-red heaters and canopies to protect patrons from the worst of the weather, subject to all relevant licensing approvals being secured, it stated. 

“We are working at pace to support the recovery of the West End when the lockdown eases with initiatives like winter alfresco dining and welcoming shoppers and visitors safely back to the City when permitted,” said Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council. 

“We have extra pavement space, temporary bike lanes, social distancing measures and sanitiser throughout the City, so people will be able to come back to Westminster with confidence,” she added. 

With 3,700 restaurants, pubs and bars in central London, the sector supports 80,000 jobs, according to the Council. 

“Hospitality is a big employer for us and while the sector faces another tough few months under Tier 2 restrictions, at least we can support those venues who can offer outside space,” said Robathan. 

Westminster City Council first outlined the measures, including the temporary closure of a number of roads to make room for pavement dining, in June.   

It announced the first extension to the scheme in September to help hospitality businesses continue trading until the end of October. 

 

