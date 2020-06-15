Flint adds Aubert Wines

By Lisa Riley

Flint Wines has been appointed as the first official UK agent for California’s Aubert Wines.

The appointment follows Aubert Wines having recently gained a following in the UK's wine scene with some cases sold directly into Hedonism Wines.

Based on the “success of these small parcels”, owners Mark Aubert and his wife Teresa decided it was time to “crack the UK market in greater depth with the appointment of a wine agency in the top flight of the industry”, said estate director, Philip Gift.

"We concluded that Flint Wines was the perfect fit for us given their already wonderful portfolio of Californian estates, along with a stunning array of top Burgundian domaines. We very much look forward to a long-term partnership with Flint Wines and seeing our wines hold a presence in the UK market.”

The addition of Aubert Wines was “a great compliment to our current California portfolio”, said Gearoid Devaney MS, director of trade at Flint Wines.

“The wines are luxurious and abundant in character. They are full-bodied, with a gamine balance and outstanding acidity that makes them a perfect food pairing. Once the restaurant world returns, I very much look forward to working with our customers and introducing Aubert wines to the great wine lists in London and the UK."

The wines are available to purchase immediately and will be delivered from September.

Aubert Wines, which focuses on single vineyard wines with their offering spanning four appellations, has since have been producing some of California's top-quality Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

At the end of last month, Flint Wines announced it had completed the purchase of Burgundy specialist Domaine Direct.





