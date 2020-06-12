Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten launches weekly virtual tasting series

By Lisa Riley
Published:  12 June, 2020

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has this week launched the first of a 12 part series of weekly virtual wine tastings. 

The series, which Hallgarten is working on with its customers in both the hospitality and retail sectors, will feature a different producer each week who will guide consumers through a trio of their wines, as well as fielding questions on their winemaking styles and regions. 

It kicked off yesterday (11 June) with Puglia’s San Marzano winemaker Caterina Bellanova presenting a selection of her wines taken from the Hallgarten portfolio, and available to viewers to taste during the presentation.

With individuals currently unable to congregate and “taste wine with our producers under one roof”, Hallgarten had felt it “necessary to bring the wines, and winemakers, to them online”, said portfolio director Jim Wilson. 

“As Covid-19 has started to reshape the wine industry, we have had to look at ways we can replicate various forms of wine tasting.” 

In a special focus on Hallgarten’s strength in the Eastern Mediterranean, head of buying, Steve Daniel, will be hosting a tasting focused on the wines from Greece in August.

Hosted on interactive video platform Zoom, the tastings are open to Hallgarten’s partners in the on- and off-trade, and customers of their businesses across the UK.

Details of the first six masterclasses can be found here, with the additional six yet to be revealed.

Earlier this month, Hallgarten and Ascot Racecourse announced the launch of an online 'Ascot' wine shop.  

 

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
