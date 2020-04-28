67 Pall Mall extends virtual offering with membership deal

By Lisa Riley

Private members club 67 Pall Mall has extended its virtual events calendar offering with the launch of a monthly £10 membership deal.

As part of the deal, for which there is no joining fee, members will be able to pre-order wines for the club's daily online masterclasses, while also being given the opportunity to visit one of the clubs once a year once they reopen following the lockdown.

For all online offerings, 67 Pall Mall pours 75ml servings of each wine into individual bottles and posts to members in preparation for their masterclass. Serving guidance is included in the package along with a tasting mat and a thermometer, to ensure the wines are tasted at their best.

Champagne tastings also feature, where individual bottles are sent through at “very reasonable prices, akin to the club's low-margin wine list”.

Virtual members will also receive regular 67 Pall Mall updates, with details of upcoming wine tasting events, as well as being able to tap into the club’s knowledge through its video masterclasses launched last month.

As an additional layer to the offering, if members miss a masterclass, the option to watch the recorded sessions and order the tasting kits at a more convenient time is also available.

At present, 67 Pall Mall is only able to offer virtual membership to those based in the UK/EU, but the business said it would soon be able to “roll it out globally”.

67 Pall Mall first threw its e-doors open to non-member at the beginning of April following the closure of the on-trade, with the initial offering comprising online wine tastings.





